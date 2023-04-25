The Malvern Lions Club welcomed Ryland Brown, Volunteer Coordinator for the Baptist Health Hospice program, to speak at their weekly meeting last Tuesday, April 18, at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center.
Baptist Health Hospice is a network of volunteers and professionals of multiple disciplines who work together to provide pain management assistance, emotional and spiritual support, vital resources, and other at-home care and services to terminally ill patients in their final days of life.
“About 75 percent of people want to die at home, but only 25 percent of people do,” Brown said. The Baptist Health hospice program helps facilitate that desire for patients throughout central Arkansas.
