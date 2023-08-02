Baptist Health-Hot Spring County hosted a Medical Applications of Science for Health (MASH) camp July 17-28, 2023.
MASH, a program through the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, was first piloted in 1988. Over the years, it has expanded to 34 locations across the state. Summer 2023 saw 24 camps at 23 locations throughout the state.
To mark the 35th anniversary of the UAMS MASH program, Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation pledged a gift of $500,000 to UAMS Regional Campuses, creating the Arkansas Farm Bureau Annual Fund for Excellence. Baptist Health hosted MASH camps at three of its facilities including: Malvern, Arkadelphia, and Fort Smith.
The camp at Baptist Health Hot Spring County was a free two-week summer enrichment camp that allowed high school students to learn more about health career options. Students participated in team-building exercises, went on local field trips, attended workshops, and shadowed healthcare professionals.
Five students from Glen Rose, Magnet Cove, Lake Hamilton, and Little Rock Central attended the 2023 MASH camp at Baptist Health Hot Spring County. The camp targeted students from districts in Hot Spring County, but was open to students from any district in the surrounding counties.
During the camp, the students completed CPR certification training and observed surgeries. They gained knowledge of emergency medicine by observing a trauma drill in the emergency department, meeting with Baptist Health MedFlight, visiting Lifenet Malvern, and interacting with members of the Arkansas SAVES stroke program.
The students shadowed and observed numerous medical professions and career paths including: Chiropractic Therapies, Radiology, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Surgery, Dietetics, Laboratory, Nursing, Advanced Practice Nursing, Infection Control, Internal Medicine and Primary Care Physicians, Mental Health Therapies, Mortuary Services, Respiratory Therapy, Hospice Care, Home Health, Dentistry, Audiology, Veterinary Medicine, and Long Term Care.
The students learned about careers in ARORA and the importance of organ and tissue recovery and donation. They met with Army recruiters to discuss pathways and financial assistance for health career opportunities. The group met with a regional representative from Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) to examine the vast numbers of health careers within the ADH.
The students observed the nursing simulation labs and learned about the nursing program at Arkansas State University Three Rivers in Malvern. They also traveled to Baptist Health College Little Rock to discuss career paths and participated in simulation labs for the following programs: Medical Laboratory Science, Nuclear Medicine Technology, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Patient Care Technician, Nursing, Radiography, Sleep Technology, and Surgical Technology.
“Overall, I think our MASH camp was very successful,” said Patrick Jackson, Director of Pharmacy at Baptist Health HSC.
“We exposed students to a large variety of healthcare-related careers. The students witnessed how all medical disciplines work together as a team and rely on one another to provide the best care for all patients,” Jackson said.
“The MASH camp provided a great networking opportunity for the students who pursue careers in healthcare,” he said. “This community is very lucky to have so many medical professionals who allowed the MASH camp students into their facilities for shadowing and discussions.”
If you have any questions about this year’s MASH camp or future MASH camps at Baptist Health Hot Spring County, please contact Patrick Jackson, Pharm D, Director of Pharmacy at patrick.jackson@baptist-health.org