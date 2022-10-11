Join Baptist Health Weight & Nutrition Center-Malvern on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 5:30 p.m. for its free monthly community class. This month’s class is titled “Nutrition Tips for Weight Loss: Meal Planning.”
The class will be at Baptist Health Medical Center-Hot Spring County, 1001 Schneider Drive, Malvern, in the Boardroom.
Space is limited, so those interested in participating should call (501) 332-1037 to sign up and reserve a spot in the class.
Baptist Health Weight & Nutrition Center applies a comprehensive approach to helping residents achieve a healthy lifestyle transformation and offers plans that are easy to follow and individualized to a person’s unique needs.
Whether a person’s goal is to lose weight, improve their current health or manage a chronic health condition or food allergy, the center can be their guide to good health.
For more about Baptist Health Weight & Nutrition Center-Malvern, visit baptist-health.com or call 1-888-BAPTIST.
