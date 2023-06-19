Baptist Health Medical Center employees in Malvern recently donated 305 boxes of cereal to benefit hungry Arkansans, through participation in the 23rd Annual THV11 Summer Cereal Drive.
The medical facility gave in partnership and collaboration with the ASU Three Rivers & Friends Community Team, which is in its fifth season of making a huge difference in the lives of hungry Arkansans through their tireless efforts for the annual fundraiser.
Sponsored by THV11 and the Arkansas Foodbank, the annual cereal collection drive was designed, in particular, to address the needs of those children in Arkansas who are negatively impacted during summer months when school is on hiatus, and they’re missing out on those meals that are readily available to them when school is in session.
