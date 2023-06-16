People all around central Arkansas took cover from the storm on Wednesday, as bad weather moving through the state produced significant hail that wreaked havoc on homes, vehicles and other property of citizens residing in the storm’s path.
Hot Springs, Malvern, and surrounding areas in the mid-to-southern portions of the state received the brunt of the harsh weather. Countless people attested to that fact by posting stories and pictures of busted windshields, pock-marked outbuildings and other major damage to their social media pages.
“Biggest hailstorm I ever seen today,” one person posted. “In SW Hot Springs had lots of golf ball and occasional baseball sized stones. Was crazy.”
