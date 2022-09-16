It may be hard for some of us to fathom, but there are many adults in Hot Spring County who are unable to read at an adequate level, if at all. The Literacy Council of Hot Spring County (LCHSC) is nonprofit organization that is trying to combat the issue through the READ Program.
Statistics show that one in five Americans are considered functionally illiterate. It affects people of all ages, races, genders and backgrounds and is often seen through multiple generations of a family.
According to the LCHSC’s social media, the READ Program “provides tutor training, learner placement with tutors for basic literacy and English as a Second Language (ESL), learner assessment, counseling and referrals, student and tutor books and materials, [and] classrooms/study space.”
The LCHSC’s mission “is to attain and maintain excellence in staff development and management to decrease the problems of adult illiteracy and the cycle of illiteracy.”
To that end, the organization is in desperate need of tutors. Vicki McNees, volunteer trainer/coordinator VP with the LCHSC, pleaded with attendees at this month’s Chamber Breakfast to consider volunteering to combat illiteracy here at home.
The LCHSC invites the community to “Be Someone’s Hero! Give the Gift of Reading.” The organization has several students currently waiting for assistance, and McNees assured the audience that anyone who is interested in volunteering to help their neighbors learn this essential skill will be provided training and guidance, to help her and the other volunteers fulfill their mission of eradicating illiteracy in HSC.
