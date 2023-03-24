The Central Arkansas Development Council’s (CADC) Malvern Senior Activity Center on West Moline Street is playing host this week to a two-day regional Bean Bag Baseball tournament, being played out among teams from several central Arkansas senior center groups.
The rules of the game are simple and similar to traditional baseball, minus the running. Teams are comprised of anywhere from five to 12 people, who each take turns throwing small bean bags toward an upright board stand that has holes bored into it which represent bases or particular plays.
If a player throws a bean bag and it doesn’t go through any of the holes on the board, that throw is considered “OUT.” If it passes through one of the holes on the board, he or she must do whatever corresponding action is written underneath the hole. For instance, if the player’s bean bag goes through the “first base” hole, that player drops the other bean bags in hand and takes a seat in the “first base” chair. That player cannot move on in the game until the next player on that team makes a successful play or scores three OUTs.
Director Suzanne Graves said the Malvern seniors have participated in the regional bean bag tournament in the past, but this is their first time hosting it at the Malvern facility. The Malvern team members were excited to welcome competitors from all over the state to a little friendly competition, showing their team spirit in their brightly-colored turquoise t-shirts.
