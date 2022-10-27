Rachel Bearden with the Hot Spring County office of the Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service presented important information about the 2022 elections taking place nationwide on Nov. 8 to attendees at this month’s Malvern/HSC Chamber Breakfast. Early voting began on Oct. 24 and can currently be done at the HSC Fairgrounds from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
The monthly meet-n-eat gathering of noted business and community leaders was held in the Great Room on the ASU Three Rivers campus on Oct. 20.
Chamber President Herman Grayer welcomed the attendees to the meeting, and Executive Director Lance Howell made the requisite introductions, although almost everyone in attendance knows Bearden well from her extensive involvement in the HSC Youth 4-H Program, the Chamber, and various civic organizations.
“Sometimes people forget that community and economic development is a huge part of what we do,” Bearden said of her team at the Extension Office. “One of the biggest programs that we do every year is the ballot issues.”
Bearden brought along with her the 2022 Voter Guide, Arkansas Ballot Issues booklet produced by the Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture.
“How many of you know someone who has walked in to vote, and that’s the first time that they’ve read that ballot title that they are voting on?” Bearden asked the audience. “How many times have you read that ballot title for the first time and not understood it? Maybe you saw a few keywords there, but it all sounds like a bunch of jargon that might not be very clear.”
Read the full story in Thursday's Oct. 27 newspaper edition.