The Malvern Area Kiwanis Club invited Jack Berryhill to speak at a March 23 club meeting.
Berryhill is a Hot Spring County native, an active member of the HSC 4-H Program and the 2022-23 Arkansas State 4-H President. He previously served as a 4-H state ambassador. Berryhill will be attending college in the fall to pursue a degree in Agriculture Leadership. He wants to be a county extension agent after graduating college.
Berryhill has been an active 4-H member for about a decade, since the ripe old age of eight, and he’s participated in numerous programs and competitions at the local, regional and state levels. Berryhill is involved in the Vet Science and Teen Leaders programs locally, and his leadership success at state exemplifies the high level of responsibility and civic engagement the organization hopes for from its youth members.
Berryhill was elected by his fellow 4-H’ers to be their 2022-23 state 4-H President last summer at the 4-H State O’ Rama, held at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville on July 26-29.
Berryhill came to the Kiwanis meeting last week to speak to the local civic organization about his upcoming week-long attendance to the National 4-H Conference in Washington, D.C., taking place April 14-19.
“Bringing hundreds of 4-H’ers to the nation’s capital each spring, National 4-H Conference is the flagship youth development opportunity of USDA, hosted by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA),” according to the USDA website.
