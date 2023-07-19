Bethel A.M.E. Church in Malvern, Arkansas
Image by Virginia Pitts.

Bethel A.M.E. Church, located at 1220 Carmichael St. in Malvern, is hosting an All You Can Eat Dinner with catfish, chicken & all the fixings.

The dinner will be catered by Riverside Grocery & Catering, known and loved for their fresh, Southern-fried catfish, mouthwatering bites of chicken, and tasty side dishes. The meal will be dine-in only and will consist of fish, chicken, fries, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and a drink.

The event is scheduled for July 28 and will begin until 5 p.m., lasting until 7 p.m. Tickets will be $21 in advance and $26 at the door. For more information, call Mary Butler at 501-844-6822.

