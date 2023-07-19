Bethel A.M.E. Church, located at 1220 Carmichael St. in Malvern, is hosting an All You Can Eat Dinner with catfish, chicken & all the fixings.
The dinner will be catered by Riverside Grocery & Catering, known and loved for their fresh, Southern-fried catfish, mouthwatering bites of chicken, and tasty side dishes. The meal will be dine-in only and will consist of fish, chicken, fries, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and a drink.
The event is scheduled for July 28 and will begin until 5 p.m., lasting until 7 p.m. Tickets will be $21 in advance and $26 at the door. For more information, call Mary Butler at 501-844-6822.