Big Red Stores, which have been a staple in Saline County and all of Central Arkansas, is moving forward with a binding agreement to sell 45 fuel and convenience sites to Alimentation Couche-Tard, a Canadian multinational operator of convince stores.
The Canadian firm owns the Circle K chain of convenience stores.
A spokesperson with the Canadian company confirmed to the Saline Courier that all Big Red gas stations will soon become Circle K’s.
A press release from Couche-Tard says the transaction includes modern, high-quality and well-located sites across the state of Arkansas.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2023.
“We are very pleased to add Big Red Stores’ high-quality locations to our footprint in the state of Arkansas. Doug and David built an exceptional network of stores and people and we believe our values are congruent with the culture they’ve spent a quarter-century building. We are honored to be stewards of their legacy,” said Alex Miller, Couche-Tard’s CEO. “As we expand our presence in the area, we look forward to bringing the Circle K experience to new customers and making their lives a little easier every day.”
