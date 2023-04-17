Hot Spring County Conversations held a Bismarck community meeting on Thursday, March 30 at Bismarck High School to discuss moving the Bismarck and surrounding communities forward.
County Judge Dennis Thornton welcomed guests giving a brief update of goals either accomplished or making progress.
Some of those goals include broadband countywide, Hot Spring County Library annex in Bismarck and the demolition of the Reynolds reduction facility in Jones Mill facility to make it shovel ready. He stated that the Jones Mill Industrial Park is the perfect site for industry. It is just 6 miles from Interstate 30 and has access to rail, Remmel Dam, along with water and sewer.
He also spoke about the 100 plus acre Industrial Park in Malvern and the improvements being made to make the area shovel ready for industry.
Thornton said, “the Malvern exit is within a 12 hour driving radius of 45 percent of the nations buying power.” It takes in Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, New Orleans, and St. Louis. Thornton said that the county is on its way to being able to put a sign saying “We’re Open for Business.”
When it comes to broadband, Thornton said within 2 years every home in the area should have the opportunity to have broadband.
“Students get a great education and it’s my job to make sure that things are happening in the community so that you have a better place to live, work, and play,” said Thornton.
He announced that despite a 2 year pandemic 47 percent of the 2017 goals had been completed and many more were currently in the planning phase.
He introduced Gretchen Ritchey, Hot Spring County Conversations Community Development Specialist. In 2020, the county received a grant to fund a position to continue the momentum of the HSCC.
She spoke about previous years following the HSC Conversations initiative plan when it began.
Ritchey presented a list of 2017 goals and new goals decided during a steering committee meeting in 2022. She presented a list of new items in the Bismarck area which included Bismarck Deli & Market, a coffee shop, food truck at New DeRoche, a library annex.
Read the full story in Saturday's April 15 newspaper edition.