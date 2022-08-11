Bismarck High School junior, Marshal Keenan, will be making his theatrical debut in “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Sept. 2-4 at the Hot Springs Pocket Community Theatre, located at 170 Ravine St. in Hot Springs.
The musical was adapted for the stage by Rick Elice and taken from the 2004 novel “Peter and the Starcatchers,” written by Dave Berry and Ridley Pearson. The play is a loose introduction to the Peter Pan character and tells the tale of Boy, a 13-year-old orphan who becomes embroiled in a fateful quest that both defines him and seals his fate as the island-dwelling, ever-playful, ever-young, Peter Pan.
Boy, who’s been sold to service aboard an old ship named “The Neverland,” meets Molly, a young “apprentice Starcatcher” who is helping her father protect a crate full of magic Stardust from the sinister pirate Black Stache and his wretched gang of waterway rascals. Boy shows extreme cleverness and “finds himself” in his joint adventures with Molly, adopting the name “Peter” and helping her keep the stardust out of Black Stache’s greedy hands.
“Peter and the Starcatcher” is an imaginative telling of the metamorphosis, from that simple, unnamed orphan to the high-flying, magical Peter Pan, The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up. The play offers up some interesting answers to those timeless mysteries like, how did Captain get the hook, and how did Peter really learn to fly?
Keenan will be portraying Black Stache, the young precursor to the dreaded Captain Hook. He will also appear in one scene as a supporting character.
