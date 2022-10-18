The 17th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week will be celebrated the week of October 16-22, 2022.
The Bismarck Library Friends was established in 2021 and is a unique group. While most Friends of Libraries groups support existing libraries, there is currently not a library in Bismarck. But the Bismarck Library Friends intend to change that.
Through the Hot Spring County Conversations, a steering committee was formed to work with Malvern – Hot Spring County Library Director, Clare Graham, with a goal of adding a library annex in Bismarck. From this effort, the Bismarck Library Friends was formed.
Six acres of land has now been purchased on Millwood Lane in Bismarck, and plans for a Library in the Park, along with a playground and a walking path are being finalized.
“The library has always played such an important role in my life,” said Friends president Tiffany Bertram. “I truly enjoy being able to give something back – and being an active member of this group is so rewarding. I look forward to having our own library annex in Bismarck!”
Other officers of the organization are Diane Hughes, president elect, Terry Miller, rreasurer, and Debora Gross, secretary. Membership to Bismarck Library Friends is available for individuals, families, and institutions. Friends members actively volunteer their time to assist the group with fundraising efforts and raising community awareness of the necessity of establishing a library annex in Bismarck.
Read the full story in Tuesday's Oct. 18 newspaper edition.