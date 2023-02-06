Frank Davis cooks a mean steak, to say the least—so much so, that he’ll be participating in the four-day Steak Cookoff Association’s (SCA) World Championship IV, being held March 9-12 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Davis competed in the invitation-only cooking competition last year, as well, serving up impressive standings amongst a field of over 1,000 proverbial Grill Masters from around the country in the last national event.
“I finished 88th in the country out of over 1,400 competitors in steak and finished 11th in the country out of over 700 competitors in ancillaries,” he said.
Davis has spent decades behind the grill, perfecting his culinary skills and racking up quite an impressive collection of trophies, prizes and awards in cooking competitions all around the southern United States.
Davis hails from Georgia, where he’d had plenty of cooking wins as part of his Big Papa’s BBQ competition cook team. “I had my own restaurant, and I did mostly barbecue competitions out in Georgia,” he said.
Davis made the move to Bismarck about eight years ago to be near his father, brother and extended family, leaving behind his essential cooking partner in the transition. “When I moved out here, I lost my partner, and so I wasn’t doing any kind of competition cooking for the first two or three years,” he said.
After those first few years spent settling in to the HSC area, Davis learned about the Steak Cookoff Association from a friend on Facebook and decided to look into competing in that circuit instead of the traditional competitions, which often require a team of multiple people to serve up brisket, pork, ribs, and chicken simultaneously. Davis thought the steak cook-off might be more fitting, because he could easily perform in this type of challenge as a solo competitor.
“You go and set up a little tent, you cook up a couple of steaks, and then you come home. You don’t have to have a team,” he said. “It’s a one-day deal, it’s quick, you set up that morning, you do your stuff, you go to awards, and you come home that day, so I was able to get back into the competition world because of that.”
Davis found his new winning path in the world of competitive cooking once he started participating in the SCA, which holds cook-off events around the globe almost every single weekend of the calendar year.
“I really enjoyed it. I’s been nice because I love cooking, and I love cooking competition. I’m too old and fat to be playing softball or anything like that,” he joked.
Ken Phillips and Brent Galaway founded the Steak Cookoff Association in 2013 to streamline the competitions, because they saw the need for a “sanctioning body for steak cook-offs.” The men competed in various competitions, each with its unique set of rules and regulations, and the SCA was a way to foster unity in the rules and fair, transparent competitions.
The SCA World Championship IV is the largest such cooking competition in the world. Each winner from past SCA events throughout year receives a “Golden Ticket,” which gains them entry into the global competition and guarantees their chance to compete for the World title.
Over 600 competitors are expected to show up for the global event in March for the chance to win a top prize of $1,000, but more importantly than that, to take home those priceless bragging rights as the “Ultimate Master of the Grill.”
“Our goal is to create a fun relaxed environment and a fair competition. It's about cooking, not who has the most money. The promoters of SCA events provide all the steaks, to ensure a level playing field. Our double blind judging process adds to the integrity and the best cook wins,” according to the SCA website.
Competitors will cook steak in one category and “anything goes” in the Ancillary category. This year’s Ancillary rounds will challenge the competitors to cook sausage in the opening round and tacos using “Wampler’s Chorizo or Taco Meat” in the final round.
Competing in a steak cook-off through the SCA is challenging, rewarding, and an event best suited to those who have the taste buds and are willing to put in the time, effort and special attention it takes to take home the top prize. Davis is certainly up to the task but won’t be quitting his day job as an agent for State Farm anytime soon.
“If I could do the competition cooking for a living, I would do it, for sure,” he said.
For more information about the Steak Cookoff Association, visit www.steakcookoffs.com or contact:
8401 Jacksboro HWY #750
Fort Worth, TX 76135
817-438-7474