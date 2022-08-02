Local Arkansas author Kathleen Fuller will be signing her latest release, “Sold on Love,” at Arkansas Yarn Co. Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In a unique collaboration, yarn designer and owner of Arkansas Yarn Co., Lorri Ann Helberg, has designed a special yarn inspired by the cover of “Sold on Love.” Kits containing copies of “Sold on Love,” the yarn, and specially designed knit and crochet patterns will be available at the book signing.
“Sold on Love” is the third book in the “Maple Falls Romance” series. The series takes place in the fictional town of Maple Falls, Ark., and is based on the Malvern and Hot Springs areas.
