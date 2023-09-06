The Malvern School District is thrilled to be the lucky recipients once again of a hefty donation of books for their campus libraries, courtesy of the Hot Springs branch of Books-A-Million.
“This is the third year in a row that they have sponsored us as a book drive,” said MES Librarian, Alyson Louton. This is Louton’s first year personally working alongside the bookstore to facilitate the effort, which she did with fellow MES librarian, Madison Reed.
The vast collection of donated materials is worth an estimated $3,500 and includes works by noted authors like Roald Dahl and Shel Silverstein, as well as well-known titles like “Anne of Green Gables”, “Little Women”, “The Secret Garden” and “Where the Wild Things Are”, just to name a few.
“There’s a lot of classics in there,” Louton said. “There’s a varied mix, a lot of reference materials, fiction, nonfiction, I mean, there’s a nice mix.”
Louton said the donated collection includes a lot of books that were specifically chosen by MSD teachers and staff.
“Some of us reached out to our teachers and asked if there were any book requests,” she said. “Every single book that was specifically requested did get here to us, and so we have all those, and many others.”
All MSD students will get the opportunity to make periodic selections from the new stash of books, as they will be freely shared between campuses.
“I think in the past we kind of kept it at MES, but we really wanted to extend it to all district librarians,” Louton said.
“The librarians will come when they can, we all have different schedules, and they’ll kind of pick the ones that are for their age group,” Louton said.
“We use them in a few different ways. We’ll use them to supplement and have books in the library. we also use them for the teachers, they can use them in their classroom library collections. And then sometimes we’ll use them as giveaways to build students’ home libraries,” Louton said.
