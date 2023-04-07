The Glen Rose Music Department is excited to put on a fun and fabulous “Breadsticks And Blues Dinner Show,” for the local community.
Anyone who’s interested in taking in a great show and supporting the students involved in the music program at Glen Rose should mark their calendars for Saturday, April 15 at the Glen Rose Cafeteria.
The show starts at 6:30 p.m. and promises to be some very unique entertainment, as well as a special opportunity for people to stay local and still enjoy a great dinner of pasta, salad, breadsticks, drink and dessert while taking in the lively and seamless musical stylings of some of the most gifted student musicians in the area.
Led by musical directors Lexi Reimer and Aaron Pettit, the amazing Glen Rose Jazz Choir and Band will be presenting a wonderful musical number that showcases both an Arkansas-born composer, and the immense talent contained within the Glen Rose School District.
“We’ve been working hard, we’re actually doing a world-premier piece too,” Pettit said. “I had a piece of music written for our band, specifically, so we’re premiering a jazz piece that’s never been played by anybody.”
They’ll be performing a piece written just for the occasion by Brian Rhodes, an Rison native who’s made a name for himself as a talented musician, composer and music educator.
“Many of his compositions were recently selected for inclusion on the Arkansas School Band and Orchestra Association (ASBOA) Required Concert Contest Music List,” according to online information provided by Twin Towers Music Publications, who have published dozens of Rhodes’ compositions, all of which are accessible on their website. “Rhodes' compositions are noted for being very accessible for young bands or for bands with limited instrumentation without losing educational or artistic integrity.”
Tickets will be $25 at the door, but readers of this newspaper are being offered an awesome deal! Go online to fill out a brief form and bring a clipping of this article with you to the show that night, and you’ll get tickets at the door for special pre-sale price of $20.
Links to the form are available by emailing Reimer lreimer@grbeavers.org or Pettit at apettit@grbeavers.org. Once contacted, they’ll send you the link, which will take you to a Google Doc form that asks brief questions about dinner preferences and other info. This will help organizers keep track of the events of the evening and better prepare for next year, as they hope this presentation becomes a popular annual event.
“This is going to be an annual event if it goes well, so that’s what we’re trying to do,” Pettit said. For more information, email Reimer or Pettit, or call 501-332-3694. The QR code above can also be used to access the required form.