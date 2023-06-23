Don’t miss the 2023 Malvern Brickfest at the HSC Fairgrounds, the Malvern City Park, and surrounding areas this weekend.
Local businesses, organizations and dedicated volunteers are gearing up for the festivities this very minute. Food vendors, live music, friendly contests, rides and games, a live-action rodeo—heck, they even got a Beer Garden and headliner, Lee Greenwood, this year!
The fun begins this morning and continues all day, with plenty of attractions that will entice young and old alike. Get a jump on the fun by stopping by Friday for the Petting Zoo, BB Shooting Gallery, and many of the pleasantly familiar rides & games from past events. Then the live music starts this evening at 7 p.m. with The William Staggers Trio, followed at 8 p.m. by Dino D Featuring the DTrain Band.
Saturday is literally packed full of planned activities, all of which can be interspersed with trips to the Beer Garden! It’s actually open both nights, from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Beer will be sold for $5 per 16-oz. serving, and water will be available for $2 a bottle.
Read the full story in Friday's June 23 newspaper edition.