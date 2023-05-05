The Malvern Lions Club welcomed Shane Broadway to speak at their April 25 meeting, held at First Baptist Church’s Family Life Center.
Broadway has an accomplished resume, previously serving as Director for the Arkansas Dept. of Higher Education, Co-Director of the Saline Co. Economic Development Corporation, and holding seats in both the Ark. House of Representatives (1997-2003) and the State Senate (2002-2010).
Broadway is currently the Vice President for University Relations with the Arkansas State University System and visited the Lions Club that Tuesday to share the latest news and developments for the ASU System, specifically, ASU Three Rivers.
Broadway began by voicing his excitement for the city of Malvern and the success of the high school’s football team, sharing that his father was part of that environment at the school in Bryant, and that association bred a love and appreciation for school athletics in him and his family.
“We’re excited for Malvern winning the State Championship here this year,” he said. “I know it was fun to watch, and I know it was great to be a part of—it’s great for a community. I lived in Bryant my whole life. My dad helped build the Bryant football field.”
“Sports has always played a big role in my life,” he said, adding that’s why he is thrilled about the new and exciting developments coming for athletics at ASUTR.
