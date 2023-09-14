The case of STATE V BRION BROWN was set to commence this week but has been postponed until Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Hot Spring Co. Circuit Judge Stephen Shirron ordered the rescheduling on Sept. 12, after a motion for continuance was filed by the prosecutor's office the day prior.
Brown is charged with first degree murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property, stemming from his alleged involvement in the March 10, 2022, homicide of 18-year-old Daylan Ross.
Ross was found deceased from multiple gunshots along the roadside in Perla near midnight on the evening in question. Brown was determined to be the prime suspect and was apprehended on April 12 of last year in Pulaski County. His trial is expected to last five days, per order of the Court.