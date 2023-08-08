Members of the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant last Wednesday in the unincorporated community of Caney, at a home near Hwy. 128 & Owasso Trail, seven miles southeast of Bismarck.
HSC Sheriff, Scott Finkbeiner, said the department has been looking into reports of illicit activity at the residence in question for quite a while now.
“That’s been a problem house for many, many years for the local people, they have had many, many complaints about that place, and I’m glad we were able to shut it down for them,” Finkbeiner said about the residence.
The deputies’ search led to the discovery of an operational methamphetamine lab inside the residence, according to an online statement from the department. The search also turned up numerous firearms, drug paraphernalia, and unspecified amounts of LSD and Marijuana.
