Benton – Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) announced today that the 2023 Winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance program will begin the week of January 9, 2023 and continue as long as funds are available. Applications will be accepted in 19 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Layfette, Little River, Lonoke, Miller, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Pike, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier and Union. Additional information can be found on the CADC website by visiting www.cadc.com/utility-assistance
For Community Action Agency information for other Arkansas counties, go to http://acaaa.org/local-community-action-agencies.
CADC is a nonprofit Community Action Agency, an equal opportunity employer and a United Way Agency. The mission of CADC is to alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty, to help vulnerable populations achieve their potential and to build strong communities in Arkansas through community action.