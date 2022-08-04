Rural fire departments around Hot Spring County, and around the nation, for that matter, are hurting for volunteers. If you ever wanted to be a hero, here’s your chance.
Current challenges these volunteer departments face primarily deal with finding more local Good Samaritans willing to serve as volunteer firefighters in their area, as well as keeping current volunteers committed to the cause.
“We have a lot of real good fire departments, volunteer departments throughout the county,” said Randy Greathouse, director of the HSC Dept. of Emergency Management, which oversees and coordinates the efforts of these first responder units. “But volunteerism in departments throughout, not just this county, but throughout the state and throughout the country, is down, numberwise.”
