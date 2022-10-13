Residents and candidates came together Tuesday evening for the Hot Spring County Political Debate at the Malvern High School Auditorium. Chamber of Commerce Director Lance Howell served as moderator, assisted by Shanna Stuckey with Farm Bureau, sponsor of the evening's event.
Candidates whose opponents did not attend the event were invited to share whatever they wished, and opposing candidates who were in attendance took turns answering a short series of questions posed by Howell. Candidates were given two-four minutes to respond.
The first candidate to take the stage was Michael Smith, who is running for the seat of Ward 4, Position 1 against sitting member Larry Stiles. Stiles was not in attendance.
Smith is a Malvern native, Air Force graduate, proud family man, and a member of Bethel AME Church, who recently retired from the Street Department.
"I made up my mind that when I retired I wanted to continue to work for the city of Malvern in some form or fashion," Smith said.
"What I would like to do is continue to help Malvern grow," Smith said. One issue he would address is the drainage, a problem he knows better than most from his service with the Street Department. He said that his experience working for the city and frequent attendance at previous City Council meetings both gave him a good understanding of how the council functions and what the job would entail. He said he would attempt to work with county officials to address this and other infrastructure issues.
Next up were several candidates for Justice of the Peace. JP candidates who took the stage included James Bryant (D) and Shane Gregory (R), who will be facing off for the position of JP Dist. 1. When asked about their knowledge of the role and why they want to serve, Bryant answered, "I wanted to participate, and I wanted to see where our tax dollars are going, and help improve the city and county."
When posed the same question, Gregory said, "You can't really fix a problem by just throwing money at it, there's got to be a problem, a process and a solution to be able to get that to where it needs to be," Gregory said in answer to the same prompt. He noted the importance of building relationships with others around the county and working together to get the job done.
Gregory said the county is moving in the proper direction, but a heavier police presence and more economic growth are needed. Bryant said the main challenge is money, citing as one example money the county got from COVID relief funds that was used to give raises, but "Nobody's discussed how they're going to do it next year, when the money runs out."
Next up to the podium was Henry Mitchell (D), who is running against sitting JP Brian Coston (R). Coston was scheduled to participate but was unable to attend at the last minute, so Mitchell used his allotted time to introduce himself. A Louisiana native and one of 12 children, he continued his father's tradition of military service by enlisting in the United States Army in 1974.
Mitchell traveled the world and became a drill sergeant, but eventually made his way to Malvern to be JROTC instructor at MHS. "My sole mission here was to motivate young people to become better citizens," he said.
"Don't vote for the individual because you know the individual, I ask that you vote for the individual for his courage," Mitchell said. "I will tell you right now, if I become your JP leader my brothers and sisters, I will not quit until my mission is complete."
Marion Beard Gibson (D) took her turn at the podium next. Gibson is running for the Dist. 3 seat against incumbent Ralph Williams (R), who was not in attendance.
Gibson is a Malvern native and local civic leader who is married to the Rev. Cornelius Gibson, Sr. Their son, Keith, is currently a detective in Pine Bluff.
"I have always been proud to be from Malvern," she shared. She pointed out that District 3 is centered in the city limits of Malvern, and she looks forward to being able to represent the city proper in the county's agenda.
"I understand public policy, and also public funding," Gibson said after explaining her previous experience working in both the public and private sectors. She said she knows that government operates on limited resources, "so to do more requires taxing more, or some type of restructuring."
Gibson said she wants to support families and represent the taxpayer on important issues, citing recent discussions of building a bigger jail. She added that she would like to increase transparency of the JP position, if elected.
Nathaniel Mitchell (D) spoke next. Mitchell is facing incumbent Darrin Hardy (R), who did not attend. Mitchell is a lifelong HSC resident and serves on the Deacon Board at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Mitchell has served in many civic organizations and community groups in Malvern.
"I am not so happy with the things that are happening here in Malvern," Mitchell said. He said our kids are moving away when they graduate because there are no job opportunities for them here, and it's up to all of us working together to change things.
The last JP candidate to speak was Bob Duncan (D), who is running against Jimmy Rogers (R). Rogers was not in attendance.
Duncan lives in New Deroche Township and will represent Dist. 9 if elected in November. Duncan moved to the district about 11 years ago after he retired from Baylor Healthcare Center in Dallas, where he served as hospital chaplain and in a managerial capacity. Duncan's wife was born and raised in the New Deroche area.
Duncan said during his over 30 years with the hospital, he developed excellent interpersonal skills and learned that things are generally not black and white.
"You have to listen to folks. You have to pay attention. You have to discover what's right for them," Duncan said. “The whole county rises together.”
Incumbent HSC Collector Valerie Fay Hearn (D) and opponent Sheri Oden (R) spoke about the role of tax collector and how they would better serve the county. Both women currently work in the HSC Courthouse, Hearn as the current collector, and Oden in the County Clerk's Office. Both women gave thoughtful, articulate answers that are sure to make the decision between them a hard one for the voters in November.
The real meat of the evening came with the races for mayor, HSC sheriff and state rep for Dist. 29. Mayor Brenda Weldon was joined on stage by her opponents, Jason Lambel and Jack Upchurch.
“I want to be your face for mayor,” said Lambel, who has resided in Malvern for 10 years with his loving wife and six children. Lambel does telecommunication construction and said his managerial and bidding experience would serve him well in the mayoral position. He talked about business moving out of the area and wanting to change that.
“I have plans and ideas and thoughts,” Lambel said. “I want Malvern to be my party.”
Upchurch is a retired military serviceman who said he wants to bring business to the area and get back to family values. He said the interstate is likely expanding to three lanes, and the city should not miss this opportunity to invite business to the area.
Weldon has been serving as mayor for eight years and noted several big improvements the city has made in buildings and infrastructure on her watch. She cited major improvements that have been done to culverts, drains, roads, ditches, and the never-ending task of cleaning up abandoned or neglected structures and lots. Other advancements have been made to improve conditions at the Malvern Animal Shelter, improvements at several area parks, and ongoing improvements to the water and sewer systems.
When asked what concerns and/or excites them about Malvern, Lambel said he was concerned about all the business leaving. He said that the city has a lot potential and that either of his opponents would do a decent job in the position, but that he would be the “squeaky wheel” the city needs.
Upchurch said community values need to be brought back. He said he liked seeing the various celebrations that have recently taken place and would love more of that sort of activity in the city. He reiterated that family values need to be brought back.
Weldon said her biggest concern is infrastructure. A lot of needed updates and improvements had not been done when she first took office, and Weldon said they’ve made a lot of ground on these issues, but it takes time and money to get the job done, as well as a careful consideration of all applicable laws.
