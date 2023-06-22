Local volunteers who are part of the Citizens For Arkansas Public Education And Students (CAPES) coalition held a training seminar on June 13 at the Henson Benson Foundation in Malvern, to organize their efforts and collect signatures in opposition of the Arkansas LEARNS Act.
“Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) is a broad, nonpartisan movement of public school advocates” as stated on the coalition’s website. “Over the past decade, teachers have borne the brunt of budget cuts, a pandemic, and the politicization of their classrooms. Instead of elevating teachers that need our help, the Arkansas legislature has chosen to defund them. This cannot stand.
“CAPES believes that the education of our children is best suited in environments where their unique skills and gifts are cultivated, and they are mentored to be the leaders of tomorrow. We also believe that the quality of that education should not be reduced to a commodity to be traded in vouchers to educational entrepreneurs.”
LEARNS, which stands for Literacy, Empowerment, Accountability, Readiness, Networking and Safety, is a controversial act filed on Feb. 20 that Gov. Sarah Sanders signed in March.
"We've seen how the status quo condemns Arkansans to a lifetime of poverty, and we're tired of sitting at the bottom of national education rankings," Sanders said at the time of signing. "We know that if we don't plant this seed today, then there will be nothing for our kids to reap down the line.”
However, one of the biggest sticking point among opponents of the law is the voucher program, which gives state funding directly to students through the newly designed “education freedom accounts”.
Opponents say the move will take money away from public schools that are dependent on those funds to fulfill their service to the vast majority of Arkansas students, which seems to misalign with Sanders’ stated intent.
"LEARNS creates a tiered system to give some students better advantages than others," said Senate Minority Leader Greg Leding (D-Fayetteville) in a statement regarding the act. "Public schools educate over 90% of students in Arkansas, but now they will be forced to compete for public tax dollars against private schools that don't have to follow the same rules.”
