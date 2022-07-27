Officer 1st Class Brent Scrimshire was a lifelong Malvern resident serving his eighth year with the Hot Springs Police Dept., when he was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop gone horribly wrong shortly before 6:30 p.m. on the evening of Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
The capital murder trial for the man accused, Kayvon Moshawn Ward, is finally underway in Circuit Court at the Garland County Courthouse. Jury selection took place last week, and Monday brought opening statements from both sides before the first witnesses for the prosecution began taking the stand.
Several officers who were on the scene during and soon after the incident gave emotional sworn testimonies to the disturbing events of that evening, including Scrimshire’s partner, Sgt. Jerry Freeman; HSPD Ofc. Anthony Larkin, who responded to the scene to assist and witnessed the incident unfold; and Det. Richard Davis, who joined others on the scene soon after in attempts to save Scrimshire, whom he referred to on the stand as his best friend.
Larkin said he responded to the call to assist Scrimshire that evening at a traffic stop in the 100 block of Kenwood Street. Upon arriving, Larkin learned there was a 2-year-old girl riding in the stopped vehicle without a car seat, so the officers allowed Ward, the driver, to phone the child’s mother to request that she come get the child or bring an appropriate child safety seat, whereupon Coraima Hernandez arrived on the scene.
Ward initially gave the officers a false date of birth and the name “Charles Dickens,” which Larkin said was obviously of concern, but the officers’ focus was on the safety of the child. When Hernandez arrived and engaged the officers in conversation, Ward attempted to exit the vehicle, ignoring officers’ requests to stay inside it and Scrimshire’s subsequent attempts to restrain him, all while repeatedly saying that they weren’t going to arrest him.
“It all happened in a split second,” Larkin testified. As a struggle ensued, the officers and Ward ended up on the ground. As they attempted to cuff Ward, Hernandez began choking Larkin from behind, and as he pushed her off with one hand, Ward was able to break free of the men and took off, smiling as he ran into a neighboring yard while firing back at the officers.
Larkin pursued and deployed his Taser, but only one prong hit Ward as he was climbing over a fence. The other wire got tangled around the officer’s leg. The officers returned fire and Ward fell soon after, essentially ending the chase.
To read more: See today's issue of the Malvern Daily Record.