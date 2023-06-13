As you may know, several students from Magnet Cove and Poyen are going to grace the stage during the Magnet Cove Summer Theatre’s upcoming production of “Shrek The Musical,”—but the audience is in for a sweet surprise, as MCSD’s very own band director, Mr. Andy Beck, will be starring in the lead role!
“I haven't been on stage as an actor in 25 years,” Beck said. “Should be interesting.”
As an added bonus, former MCHS student and current choir director at Poyen HS, Abby Gage, will join the cast in the role of Princess Fiona.
Gage shone on stage as Judy Bernly in the theater group’s production of “9 to 5” last summer, and she serves dual roles in their latest endeavor.
