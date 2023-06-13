The polls are now open in the Malvern Daily Record Readers' Choice Awards 2023!
Choose your pick among nominees in the following categories: Community, Automotive, Retail/Business, Schools, Dining/Restaurants, Health & Fitness, and People. Two new categories this year are Home & Garden and Financial Services.
Popular awards that will be given include Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Business of the Year, and Church of the year—and that’s just in one category! Lend your voice in support of local businesses, individuals and organizations by casting your vote!
Voting runs today through June 30. Whoever gets the most votes will receive a certificate and the title of "Best of Hot Spring County!"