The Agency, Inc., a casting company based in Little Rock, has announced casting calls for two upcoming video shoots.
The first is a tourism project that will be filmed during weekdays during the first or second week in July. They are seeking an African American family of four, a Caucasian family of four, a 20-30-year-old Caucasian couple and a 20-30-year-old African American couple to fill various roles.
Those interested in auditioning should send The Agency self-portrait images with faces clearly visible and no sunglasses worn. They ask that you include names, ages, locations and cell phone numbers with photo submissions. Please put “Ouachita” in the subject line when submitting.
Another casting call was announced for a film that is scheduled to shoot in the Little Rock area at the beginning of August. Agents are currently looking for a 30s-age African American female to play a corrections officer, as well as three teenage boys (14-18 year age range) to play neighborhood troublemakers.
Submissions for this casting call should include a current “head and shoulders” snapshot with name, cell phone numbers and location. Submissions made by those under 18 need to include a parent’s name and phone number, as well.
Photos and information for either casting call should be emailed to casting@theagency.com. For more information, check out their Facebook page, @TheAgencyInc.Talent.Models, or call The Agency, Inc., at 501-374-6447.