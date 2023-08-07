Central Arkansas Telephone Cooperative Inc. recently contributed to the Ouachita School District in support of the upcoming school year to benefit the purchase of school supplies. For many years, the company has been a part of the surrounding communities - where they have fostered devoted customer relationships. They show acknowledgement and appreciation for their customers through their motto, “Owned By Those We Serve” and by offering a hand to the community.
CATC's commitment to supporting the local communities continues with their contribution toward education to ensure that under-resourced kids have the supplies they need to succeed. CATC presented the Ouachita School District with a donation of $3,000 to contribute to the students needing school supplies.
“We are honored to be a part of helping students succeed with the items they need in school. We understand that the cost of school supplies can be burdensome to families and hope that this money will provide some relief,” said Larry Frazier, CATC General Manager.
About CATC
CATC connects thousands of residential and business members through a robust high speed broadband fiber network. CATC employees are member focused on providing the most effective fiber solutions through our user-friendly support network. With offices in Bismarck and Donaldson, CATC has been delivering exceptional service for over 70 years. Visit us at www.catc.net