Brandi McKim and Kelly Bowman with T.H.E. Events & Planning are looking for vendors who would like to be part of the upcoming Midway Daze community event, to be held Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The 1st annual Midway Daze will take place at the Ouachita School complex and will feature craft booths, food vendors, fun activities for all ages, face painting, a BBQ cook-off and much more.
McKim and Bowman expect to have a variety of vendors and goods for sale at the event, including a forging booth; hunting and wilderness booth; quilts and handmade items; homemade jams, jellies and home canned items; jewelry and clothing booths; a woodworking booth; and a variety of books, printed items and crafts available.
“My mother and I have an events planning business, and there’s nothing like this out this way,” McKim said. “We’d just like to bring the smaller community together, aside from like Brickfest or something like that.”
Booth space is available for $30, and food trucks are invited to participate with a $60 fee. Anyone interested in learning more or taking part as a vendor or food truck operator can contact McKim at 870-730-8031 or Bowman at 870-515-1055, or email them at T.H.E.2mdevents@gmail.com.