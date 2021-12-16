Exactly one week after Circuit Judge Shephen Shirron declined to place Perla Water Association into receivership, Perla Mayor Raymond Adams and Southwest Water Association were back in the courtroom to battle a lawsuit filed by Perla Water Association ratepayer Sheila Gregory.
Shirron ruled on Dec. 2 that he did not have the authority to place the utility into receivership because, in part, no customers had previously filed suit. That changed the following Monday when plaintiff Sheila Gregory filed a complaint accusing Adams, the city of Perla, and Perla City Council members of violating Freedom of Information Act statutes.
Gregory alleges that Perla officials refused to allow her access to certain documents in June 2021 and did not provide the public with proper notice of meetings, particularly a Nov. 24 meeting where Perla City Council members signed a sales contract with Southwest Water Users Public Authority.
