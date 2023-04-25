Looking for a way to get out and celebrate our area of Arkansas this spring? Have you heard about 501 day? Celebrated each spring on or around May 1st, this day is a way to get out and find new things in the communities of the area code of 501.
501 day was born as a way to celebrate the section of Arkansas in the 501 area code. In 2021 after the pandemic this idea came about to encourage Arkansans to get out and support local businesses and enjoy all the unique things our area has to offer.
Many businesses in our area participate in this day by having specials and discounts to merchandise using the numbers 501. Local citizens can participate by visiting local businesses, playing in local parks and visiting community spaces in their areas.
You can use the hashtags #Celebrate501 and @Celebrate501 on Instagram and Facebook to show off your photos on social media. This year since May 1st is on a Monday, 501 Day activities are taking place across the 501 area on Saturday and Sunday April 29th and 30th. Use these days to visit Malvern Main Street businesses, have a picnic, hike a trial, discover a new outside activity.
You can learn more about 501 Day at www.celebrate501day.com