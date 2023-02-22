Community members joined students and faculty of the Malvern School District on campus Monday evening to honor local African Americans, their successes and their vast contributions to the community, in celebration of Black History Month.
“Celebrating Black History in Malvern: Honoring Our Very Own Community of Black History Heroes” was presented by students from Wilson Intermediate, Malvern Middle School and Malvern High School.
The ceremony was held in the high school’s Edward E. and Henrietta Fanning Bailey Auditorium, which was renamed in 2018 in honor of two beloved former MSD educators, both of whom would be recognized during the ceremony that evening.
MSD Assistant Superintendent, Lillian Harper, gave the welcome address and was assisted on stage by her daughter and Mistress of Ceremony, Amarria Harper. Lillian worked closely with the students and the event’s planning committee, comprised of Gervante Campbell, Amarria Harper, Phyllis Murdock and Lori Phillips, to organize the presentation,
Students took turns coming to the stage to present information about their designated honoree. MSD student Maekya Cooper took the stage first to shine a light on Mr. Raymond Adams.
Adams was born in Perla on Dec. 24, 1946. He attended broadcasting school in Chicago and worked at several radio stations. He had dreams of being a lawyer, a preacher, or an entertainer, but little did he know in his youth that he would go on to be the Mayor of Perla.
“His greatest achievement to the Malvern community was speaking up for what was right and working towards a better future for Malvern, Arkansas,” Cooper said.
Mr. Edward and Mrs. Henrietta Bailey were then recognized by MSD students, Kylie Barbary and Van Lian. The students said the Baileys were being recognized “for their outstanding contributions to the education of countless students in the Malvern area.”
Edward served several schools in Malvern as an elementary and high school teacher and as a principal during his 37-year educational career, including Perla Elementary, Tuggle Elementary, Malvern Colored High School, A.A. Wilson High School and Malvern High School.
Henrietta served as a teacher and guidance counselor for 40 years, beginning in Ashdown before moving to schools in the Malvern area. Both Edward and Henrietta attended Philander Smith College for their undergraduate degrees and received advanced education degrees at Columbia University’s prestigious Teacher’s College.
“As highly trained and professional educators, Mr. and Mrs. Bailey mentored, taught, counseled and helped generations of students achieve their academic goals,” according to the students’ presentation. Their impact is still felt by their former students, many of whom went on to become successful, productive members of their respective communities and give a lot of the credit for that to Mr. and Mrs. Bailey.
Read the full story in Wednesday's Feb. 22 newspaper edition.