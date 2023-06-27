The Malvern-HSC Library is alive with color, activities and fun for all ages, as part of the 2023 Summer Reading Program!
From adult craft classes featuring some fun flowerpot painting, to kids’ weekly Lego Club fun, from butterfly releases out back in the Story Garden & Trail, to the amazing indoor decorations that’ll take you straight into a tale from Mr. Rogers’s Neighborhood, the library has something special waiting for everyone!
Don’t miss “Games in the Grass” as part of the Brickfest celebration on Saturday, then join the library staff next week for Story Hours, Kids’ & Teen Crafts, and the “furry, feathered, and scaled friends” stopping by with Animology.
Other planned activities next week include the chance to decorate your very own pet rock, as well as an opportunity to claim a stuffed animal to read to, as part of the “Adopt a Reading Buddy” activity. Those new plush friends—or your favorite at home—can be brought in and dropped off overnight for the “Stuffed Animal Sleep Over”.
