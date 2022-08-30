Don’t miss the First Annual Cheese Dip’n Competition at ASU Three Rivers.
Join the fun on campus Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2-5 p.m., where the best cheese dip and salsa in the area will be served up for the lucky judges and the public, alike.
This friendly—and oh so tasty—competition is hosted by the TRiO/Eagle Outreach Pantry, which is a student service program that provides assorted supplies to any ASUTR student or employee who has a need.
The pantry offers food, hygiene products, clothing, and other essential items made available through donations and community support.
The Cheese Dip’n Competition gives local chefs an opportunity to show off their best cheese dip and/or salsa recipes, all for the chance to win the top culinary honor and support a great cause at the same time.
