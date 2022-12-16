The community turned out in Malvern Thursday evening for the Malvern Christmas Parade and subsequent Christmas on the Courthouse Square event, centered down South Main Street and the Hot Spring County Courthouse.
Malvern HS Football Head Coach J.D. Plumlee served as Grand Marshall of the parade and led his Leopards in the procession, along with the sea of first responders, politicians, churches, local businesses and organizations who dressed up floats and vehicles in gorgeous colors and creative Christmas themes.
The rain surprisingly held off long enough for the crowd and participants to enjoy the noisy fanfare, the holiday camaraderie, the candy flying, the cookies and cocoa, the lighting of the tree, and the real stars of the show, Mr. Clause and his better half.
The crowd seemed a little smaller than last year’s event, which is a real shame because there was plenty of treats to go around, and the weather couldn’t have been better. Dorey’s Catfish came out, Cowboy Church gave free rides, youth carolers led the sweet melodies—the only thing missing was the snow.
After all votes were tallied, Malvern National Bank announced parade winners in the following categories:
Santa’s Award:
Best Overall: Malvern Towing & Recovery, ”National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
Civic-Church Division:
1st Place Tie: Boys & Girls Club of Malvern & HSC, ”Shrek the Halls” & Scott Finkbeiner, ”The Grinch goes to Jail”
2nd Place: Calvary’s Cross Cowboy Church, ”Neigh Tidings of Great Joy”
3rd Place: Emmanuel Baptist Church, ”Nativity Scene”
Corporate-Retail Division:
1st Place: OGC Transport & Heavy Hauling, ”I want a Hippopotamus for Christmas”
2nd Place: City of Malvern, ”Grinch and Whoville”
3rd Place: Country Tails Grooming and Boarding, ”Dog Bubble Bath”
There were many posts on social media after the festivities from people spouting nothing but cheer and appreciation for the organizers, and the spectators alike.
“I witnessed the crowd being so much more involved and felt such a warmth I haven’t felt in years,” stated one enthusiastic parade goer.
For highlights from the evening, check out the Main Street Malvern Facebook page to watch a quick Tik Tok video showcasing the parade and after events