(Author's note: the Holiday Meal organizers could sure use some meal delivery help this Christmas! Call the church at 501-332-5289 or J.A. Funk Funeral Home at 501-332-4625 to offer assistance.)
John Allan Funk and the members of First United Methodist Church in Malvern were thrilled with how their Thanksgiving pick-up meal service turned out a few weeks ago, and the outreach and Christian fellowship they shared with family, neighbors and friends, old and new.
They are excited to ramp up their efforts for the celebration of the upcoming Christmas Holiday Meal sit-down service next Sunday.
The tables in the fellowship hall will be decorated to serve, and volunteers will be cooking all weekend in preparation of the big meal on Sunday. They will be striving to serve around 1,200 people through the sit-down service, takeout orders and volunteer home-delivery services to area homes.
“We’ve probably got room for close to, between 160 and 200 people to sit down at any one time,” Funk said. “And we’re going to start serving the people that come in at 2 o’clock.” The entire event will take place Dec. 25 between 2-4 p.m. at the church, located at 127 E. Page Ave. in Malvern,
The Christmas meal will feature beautiful holiday music echoing from the church chimes, homemade desserts and dressing, delicious turkey and ham cooked up by Keeney’s, drinks and all the traditional sides, all brought to your seat as you patiently wait seated in the fellowship hall, surrounded by others who came to share in the Christian love and community Christmas magic only Jesus can bring. Take-out meals may be picked up at the church, and for those unable to come to the location, a delivery service will be made available to anyone who calls 501-332-5289 between the specified hours listed above.
Besides amazing food and fellowship, the event will include gifts for all sit-down visitors and a special appearance from the Big Man, himself.
Funk said Santa will make his grand entrance between 3 and 4 p.m. Santa and his elven assistants will be handing out gifts for old and young, alike. There will be something for everyone. Older visitors will be gifted useful and welcome items, and kids who get to come in and eat will be spoiled as much as organizers are able.
“They’ll get warm socks, warm gloves, a warm hat, something they can use,” Funk said of the adults in attendance at Sunday’s meal. Kids will receive things like stuffed animals, coloring books, and readable books donated by the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library.
Kids should come ready to be overloaded with food and fun, because Santa’s elves will be more than eager to accommodate.
“When the kids go up to see Santa Clause, there’s no limit to what they can carry out because some of them, you can tell by the look in their eye that they have not been accustomed to getting gifts for Christmas,” Funk said.
“When it comes time, everybody’s in anticipation, they’ve finished their meal and they’re waiting,” he said of Santa’s special appearance and the handing of the gifts. The orderly chaos that takes place is truly a sight to behold and look forward to each time, which Funk says he has greatly missed since they took a two-year hiatus from the Christmas meal due to COVID.
“It thrills the adults and the kids,” Funk said.
The annual Christmas event at the church started in 2009, three years after the overwhelming success of their recurrent Thanksgiving meal event spurred them to broaden the holiday community meal program.
Volunteers from all over the local area and spanning the state, even surrounding states, come to First United Methodist Church year after year to participate in the volunteer program and be part of something bigger than any of them singularly, as the combined efforts coupled with the resounding response from the community make for a most special Christmas for everyone involved.
Funk and the others look forward once again to this community-wide event and hope that you will join them Christmas afternoon! For more information, call First United Methodist Church at 501-332-5289.