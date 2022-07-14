The Malvern City Council held their July meeting Monday evening at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center. Mayor Weldon called the meeting to order, and the roll call indicated all council members were present except Councilman Mathew Keenan.
After the approval of the last meeting’s minutes and the current department reports, and seeing as there was no old business on the agenda, several items of new business were then discussed.
“An ordinance abolishing Ordinance No. 580, adopted May 5, 1968, an ordinance prohibiting unnecessary noises in the city of Malvern, Arkansas and providing penalties therefor and enacting an ordinance to regulate noise within the city of Malvern, Arkansas” was the first item of new business on the agenda.
The ordinance seeks to abolish the previous code so that maximum decibel levels can be added to the legislation. The new ordinance listed the following times and associated max levels:
Residential Zone: 7 a.m.-10 p.m., 60 dB(A); 10 p.m.-7 a.m., 55 dB(A).
Commercial Zone: Sunday-Thursday—7 a.m.-11 p.m., 70 dB(A); 11 p.m.-7 a.m., 65 dB(A). Friday—Sunday, 7 a.m.-midnight, 70 dB(A); midnight-7 a.m., 65 dB(A).
Industrial Zone: 7 a.m.-10 p.m., 70 dB(A); 10 p.m.-7 a.m., 65 dB(A).
City Attorney Cecelia Ashcraft gave a complete reading of the ordinance, and a second reading will take place at the August City Council meeting.
The next item of business was a resolution declaring the following properties within city limits as unfit and unsafe structures:
319 N. Main St., 736 Division St., 425 N. Walco Rd., 223 S. Banks St., 1402 Nottingham St., 2004 Monroe St., 714 E. Highland Ave., and 804 W. Highland Ave. The resolution received a unanimous affirmative vote from all council members present.
The last item of new business was a summary of bids the city received for scrub seal and microsurfacing that will be done as part of the Phase II Street Preservation Project.
Two bids were received, one from Missouri Petroleum Products Company, LLC, who submitted a bid for $1,635,456.36, and the other from Vance Brothers, Inc., who bid the job at $1,792,009.30. All Council members present voted unanimously to accept the lower bid.
After new business was concluded, a citizen who had previously sought to be on the agenda that evening was given the floor. Jason Lambel, Sr., stood and addressed his perceived need to allow qualified individuals to use all-terrain vehicles within city limits.
“So, as we’re starting to see costs increase with fuel and housing and food, I was looking to see what we could do about helping the less fortunate of our town, our city, get around, maybe by the use of ATV,” Lambel said.
Ark. Statute 27-21-106 (3)(A), under Title 27 Motor Vehicles, Ark. Statute 27-21-106 (3)(A) states,
“Any person who has lost one (1) or both legs above the ankle or who otherwise has a serious walking handicap shall be permitted to operate a three-wheeled or four-wheeled all-terrain vehicle as a means of transportation upon any nonhard surfaced road in the state and upon the rights-of-way of all state and federal highways other than the rights-of-way of the federal interstate highway system.”
The legislation further states that a qualifying “serious walking handicap” must be labeled as such by a licensed physician, and the driver must carry a certificate from their physician as evidence of such disability while operating an ATV.
Lambel said there are many citizens in town who have walking difficulties and need assistance to get to the store for groceries or help around town to pay bills and take care of other matters. He added that cities in Arizona and Idaho allow legal street use and pointed out that the law is conditional in Arkansas, so he would like to at least start a dialogue about the possibility here.
Lambel said proper registration could generate more revenue for the city, and he feels the move is a great way to help people who are struggling both physically and financially. He also noted the recent introduction of electric scooters around town and implied that allowing scooters could be a next step in an inevitable change in thinking on the subject.
Councilman David Cross expressed concerns about such a move because, firstly, he does not see a great enough need for such an allowance, and secondly, he has witnessed people using such transportation on city streets who do not follow the rules of the road and put other drivers at risk.
Lambel replied that allowing ATV use on public streets is a growing trend around the country, and people are struggling to pay bills and buy food and put gas in their vehicles right now. He reiterated that he just wanted to start the discussion, give them something to think about, and he hopes the council members and other attendees will ponder the matter for future conversations.
The next Malvern City Council meeting will take place Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. For more information about past and/or future council meetings, or to read the city’s current municipal codes, visit https://www.malvernar.gov/.