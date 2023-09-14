The main courtroom of the Hot Spring County Courthouse was filled to the rafters Tuesday evening, as citizens attended the monthly HSC Quorum Court meeting in anticipation of discussing the installation of a big Confederate flag that is planned for a spot along Interstate 30, near Exit 99.
HSC Judge Dennis Thornton, who made his disapproval for the project known to the public through an opinion piece he penned for the Sept. 5 edition of this newspaper, facilitated the evening by going through the normal course of QC business before opening the podium to people who had something to say on the matter.
Several people spoke in opposition of the plan, and a response was given by Loyd Mauch, Commander of the local Sons of Confederate Veterans, SCV James M. Keller Camp #648 of Hot Springs. The Hot Springs camp is the group in charge of the flag-planting project. Noticeably absent from the meeting was the City of Rockport Mayor, Kevin Baker, whose company donated the small patch of land where the flagpole will be situated.
"You do have the right to put up that flag, but your stance on the moral grounds is not there," said Bismarck resident, Dough Schimenti, directing his comments to HSC Justice of the Peace Darrin Hardy, who is a member of SCV Camp #648. "And if you profess to be a Christian, you missed the one teaching is 'Love Your Neighbor', ok?"
"I was born and raised here in Malvern," said Mt. Zion MBC Pastor, Dr. Billy Blackmon, who was one of several local religious leaders to address the audience. "I love Malvern. I've written a book, and in the book, anytime I I wrote the name Malvern, I called it 'God's Country'. I was raised to love and respect, and I'm also old enough to remember the days of segregation. I feel that the things that are on your agenda is morally wrong."
Blackmon said that if Hardy had the audacity to be part of such a plan "that would hurt those of us that have been through so much", he thinks Hardy should have the wherewithal to resign from his JP seat--a statement met with resounding applause from the other attendees.
The pastor said the flag represents hurt to his people, and if he were a visitor passing by on I-30 and saw such a symbol waving, he'd "keep on driving". He added that the nation is regressing instead of moving forward, and the flag will only take HSC further backward.
One white business owner whose spouse is a woman of color spoke about the impact the flag could have on his family and business. He said he hopes and prays the group does "the right thing" and turns away from the plan to raise the flag, because he can easily see that flag being the death nail in his tiny community, and in his own business.
"I feel I will lose business because of this flag. And it's not just me, it's everybody's business...That flag does not represent good. We all want to talk about how we should put the past behind us. But how are we gonna put the past behind us, if we put the past in front of us?" he said.
"If it hurts someone else, let's do what's right," he said.
Mauch stood to introduce himself and offer his own insight into the SCV and the group's reasoning behind the plan.
"There's a lot of misconceptions about who we are, and what we are and what we're not doing," he said before reading the SCV bylaws, which state the group "shall be strictly patriotic, historical, educational, fraternal, benevolent, non-political, non-racial, and non-sectarian."
"We do not allow people into our organization that belong to extremist organizations such as the Klan, we've had to show people the door," Mauch said. "We do not allow it, we do not tolerate it, period. And that goes for anybody. It's in our bylaws."
Mauch said SCV members are commonly aligned to honor and preserve the history of their military ancestors. He said the national organization has members of all races, economic groups and general walks of life. He cited presidents, athletes, entertainers and notable names among their membership, such as Harry Truman, Woodrow Wilson, Strom Thruman and several decorated members of the U.S. Armed Forces from more recent memory.
"We decided to place that flag because we're proud of our Southern ancestry, heritage and culture and beliefs," Mauch said. "There's nothing historically, immorally, or Constitutionally wrong with that flag."
He offered up a lot of historical details about the group and the history of the Confederacy in Arkansas, and he broached the subject of the Confederate flag originating as a Christian symbol in Scotland, until growing dissent from the other attendees drowned out his statement. He closed by saying that some would call his version of history a lie, because history is written by the winning side.
Local historian, Danna Carver, offered some additional details from the annals of local history to illustrate how devastated the people and community were in the aftermath of the Civil War. She said soldiers on both sides came through and took every single thing they could get their hands on, leaving widows, children and old folk to pick up the pieces.
"These were the kind of things that were going on here during the "Civil" war," Carver said, referencing the disheartened sentiments of a special commissioner from the Civil War era who said both sides would never come together.
"I say it's time to come together, I say we study this, we learn from it," Carver said. "This is wrong. This is so wrong."
Carver said that we should, indeed, honor the dead--the soldiers, and the peripheral victims, from both sides of the conflict.
"But we should not mar their memory with this false idea of what really happened," she said.
"Please, don't do this," Carver pleaded. "It will ruin our economy, Malvern is on shaky ground right now, it will make poor people poorer. It will make unhappy people unhappier." She added that even though the Quorum Court has no jurisdiction, they could still pass a resolution admonishing the move.
The meeting was spirited, and plenty of strong and passionate views were shared, but the public gathering does nothing to stop the flag from being raised at Exit 99, as it is being placed on private property and out of the jurisdiction of Thornton or other officials who could put a damper on the plan. An official date for the anticipated flag-raising ceremony will be shared once it is made available.