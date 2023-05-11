The Malvern City Council met in the conference room at the Malvern Police Deptartment on May 8.
Mayor Brenda Weldon called the meeting to order with all council members present. City Clerk Kim Taber was also present. After the roll call, a motion and second was made to approve the minutes from last month’s meeting.
Department reports were distributed to council members and those reports were approved by all council members.
Being no old business to discuss, Mayor Weldon moved to new business. Clerk Taber read an amendment to the 2023 budget to appropriate funds from one account to another.
This vote was needed to approve the move in funds as it was not in the originally passed budget. All council members approved of this moving of funds.
Mayor Weldon then asked the council to approve being able to sign a contract with DOW services. This vote was needed for Mayor Weldon to be able to sign a contract with this company for cleaning services. All council members voted in favor, no opposing votes.
