The City of Malvern Street Department recently received recognition from the International Slurry Surfacing Association for their expert work attending to city streets with expert skill and preservation in mind.
“On behalf of our membership and Board of Directors, it gives me great pleasure to inform you that the City of Malvern has been selected as one of the recipients for the 2023 ISSA Excellence in Pavement Preservation Award,” as stated in an award letter from ISSA Senior Association Manager, Ali Mostardo.
“Presented annually by the International Slurry Surfacing Association to public officials, consulting engineers, or agencies, this award is given in tribute to your outstanding contributions to the pavement preservation industry,” the letter states. “We offer our sincerest congratulations on being selected for this honor!”
The award was established in 2015 and annually honors public officials, organizations and municipalities “that have made outstanding contributions to the Pavement Preservation industry,” their website states. “The award is presented to an Owner/Agency or Engineering firm that has been a champion in the promotion, use and success of pavement preservation applications represented by ISSA (slurry surfacing, micro surfacing, chip seal, cape seal and crack treatment).
