Faculty, staff, and law enforcement from around central Arkansas welcomed back the students of Magnet Cove School District on Monday morning, Aug. 15.
Law enforcement officers from the Hot Springs Police Department were joined by other brothers in blue on the Magnet Cove campus campus to give a special shout out to Riverlynn Scrimshire, daughter of fallen brother, Ofc. 1st Class Brent Scrimshire, and the other youngsters who were excited to begin their first day of classes for the 2022-23 school semester.