Hot Spring County residents have a great emergency communication resource easily available to them, but only about 30 percent of people living in the county are signed up for the CodeRED alert system.
CodeRED is an online public communication system “that enables local public safety personnel to notify residents and businesses by telephone, text message, email, and social media of time-sensitive information, emergencies or urgent notifications,” as stated on the Hot Spring County Dept. of Emergency Management website.
CodeRED allows alerts to be sent simultaneously through multiple channels and can reach hundreds of thousands of people in minutes, to quickly share information “such as evacuation notices, missing persons, inclement weather advisories, and more.”
