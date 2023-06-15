Comic book enthusiasts, pop culture proponents, cosplayers and various nerds of all kinds are gearing up for the Saline County Comic Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 17 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at the Benton Event Center.
Now in its 15th year, this expo was formerly known as Little Rock Comic Con before changing its name following the relocation to the Benton Event Center.
Michael Tinnel, owner of the expo, has promised an impressive array of artists and creators attending the event. Tinnel said his goal was “to bring in people that have never been to Arkansas” so that locals would get to meet new people every time.
Featured guests will include voice actor Gregg Berger (“Transformers” and “G.I. Joe”), Selwyn Ward (“Power Rangers Turbo”) and John Anderson (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “Stranger Things”).
Joining the lineup are several renowned artists and industry professionals who will be showcasing their talent and expertise. These include artist and actor Matthew Atcheley, inker and artist Jeremy Clark, artist and toy designer Robbie Musso and artist William Russell.
One of the highlights of the event is the costume competition, which will be judged by The Diamond Garrison of the 501st Legion–an international costuming organization dedicated to celebrating Star Wars.
Cosplayers of all ages are welcome, and the competition will include multiple categories to maximize the excitement and give everyone an opportunity to show off their work. Individual contests will take place on Saturday, including categories such as Best Male Kid and Best Female Kid (8 & under), Best Male and Female (9-13), Best Male and Best Female (14+) and Overall Best Cosplayer. On Sunday, group contests will be held, featuring categories such as Best Duo and Best Group (3+). Registration for the contest will be at the 501st Garrison Legion Table.
To ensure you don’t miss out on the Saline County Comic Expo, secure your tickets by purchasing online in advance at saline-county-expo.ticketleap.com. One-day passes for either Saturday or Sunday are available for $15, while a weekend pass for both days can be purchased for $25. Online ticket sales end Friday night at 11:30 p.m. but tickets can be bought with cash or card at the door. Kids 8 and under can enter for free with one paid adult. Limit: 2 kids.
Fans seeking a more exclusive experience can purchase the Gregg Berger VIP pass (limited to 40) for $94.99. This pass lets guests in early on Saturday and gets them an autographed item of their choice, a professional picture, admission for a VIP panel and a SCCE exclusive autographed print by Gregg Berger and Robby Musso.
Scarlett Castleberry news@bentoncourier.com