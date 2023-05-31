The community is reeling after a Bismarck family was involved in a train wreck in Clark County last Thursday—an incident that left two young girls dead and other family members injured, according to authorities.
Chad Fryar, pastor at CrossRoads Cowboy Church in Bismarck, was crossing the train tracks at the Richwoods Road railway crossing near Fisher Loop, south of Arkadelphia on the afternoon of May 25 with his three young children in tow, when a train that was traveling north struck the passenger side of the Chevy Silverado Fryar and his children were traveling in.
According to reports, the truck became lodged to the front of the lead locomotive and was carried a further 2,400 feet down the tracks, before the train and passenger vehicle finally managed to stop.
Any help the public would like to offer can be mailed to:
CrossRoads Cowboy Church Bismarck
P.O. Box 493
Bismarck, AR. 71929
Donations can also be made via Cash App at $FryarFamilyMemorial or dropped off off at JA Feed and Mercantile in Bismarck.
Read the full story in Wednesday's May 31 newspaper edition.