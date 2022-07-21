The Malvern Lions Club invited John Allan Funk, owner of J.A. Funk Funeral Home, to speak at their weekly meeting at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center.
Funk is a fourth-generation Hot Spring County native who is honored to serve his hometown community through some of their most trying times of loss and heartache. He has been in the funeral service profession for over four decades, and his business is aptly situated in the former First Presbyterian Church at 318 S. Ash St., which was originally built as a mortuary in 1952.
Funk visited the Lions Club to share the welcome and eagerly-anticipated news that the Community Holiday Meals will return this year, just in time for Thanksgiving.
The Community Holiday Meals are two annual meal events made possible through cooperation between the funeral home and First United Methodist Church, where Funk is a devoted member of the congregation, and with selfless assistance from numerous church and community volunteers.
The meal events began in 2005 with one free Thanksgiving meal organized for the community. Funk said they decided to do it annually after seeing an overwhelming amount of enthusiasm and support for the event, from both the volunteers and the recipients.
Funk said he began getting calls after the 2005 event from citizens who were hoping a similar Christmas meal event would take place, because many people did not have funds, family, or support during the holiday season. Funk and organizers ended up adding a Christmas meal to the event roster in 2009 and have been eagerly serving the community every year since, until COVID reared its ugly head in 2020.
Organizers have held 15 Thanksgiving meals and 11 Christmas meals since the beginning of the annual events, with the crowd of hungry participants and the number of helpful hands growing larger every year.
The volunteer turnout for these community meal events is impressive, with up to hundreds of people from the local community, other cities in the state, and even volunteers from out-of-state repeatedly turning up year after year to lend a hand with the preparation, seating, serving, and delivering of these meals.
The last two meals were served for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays in 2019. These events each fed an average of 1,200 people and were an enormous benefit for everyone involved, but the spread of the virus throughout 2020 brought event plans for that year to a halt.
Strict COVID restrictions and safety concerns have kept the meals on hold for the last two years, but Funk said the Thanksgiving holiday event will return this year, held as usual at the First United Methodist Church at 127 E. Page Ave.
Funk has received countless calls the last two years about the meal events and regretted having to tell the callers that the meals were a no-go, so he is excited to inform the public that the Thanksgiving meal is, once again, in the works.
“We’ve just been very upset that we haven’t been able to do it the last two years, so we’re going to try to start it again,” he said. “We probably won’t have an eat-in option, just for safety’s sake—it’ll be pick-up and delivery only.”
This year’s Thanksgiving meal will be presented on a smaller scale than the 2019 event because of ongoing safety concerns. Funk greatly enjoyed witnessing the interactions at previous meals between members of the community who would not otherwise have occasion to meet or speak, and he looks forward to bringing that in-person aspect back to the events when COVID concerns have lessened.
“At some of the tables in the fellowship hall, there would be realtors, doctors, attorneys, eating at the same table with people that were homeless,” Funk said. “That’s what we wanted to happen to begin with—we wanted it to be a big fellowship event, and let people feel comfortable and welcome.”
Stay tuned for more details about the Community Holiday Meals as they are made available, and contact J.A. Funk Home at 501-332-4625 to find out how you can volunteer or contribute to this exceptionally worthy cause.