Citizens and officials met Thursday evening at Greater New Hope Baptist Church on Sullenberger Street in Malvern to discuss a discharge of pollutants that took place at the local Anthony Timberlands, Inc., pine lumber sawmill.
ATI has been in operation in Malvern since 1974 and provides a great source of employment for locals, and a great source of revenue for themselves. They’ve boasted of record profits the last few years because of soaring lumber prices, but now the president of the company, Steve Anthony, says the Malvern plant site is “marginally viable” due to a “hostile community” and other factors such as the land restrictions at the site, which is in the middle of a local neighborhood whose residents have long held concerns about pollutants from the company ill-affecting their health.
Those concerns need to be examined thoroughly, but what has been established currently is that hydraulic oil was released into a nearby ditch and made its way from creek to creek along an eight-mile stretch leading to the Ouachita River.
A cattle raiser whose property is situated along the tainted creek made an online complaint about puzzling deaths among his livestock to the Arkansas Dept. of Environmental Quality as early as Feb. 2022, but ADEQ didn’t jump into action until September, after more local landowners raised the alarm.
ADEQ and the Environmental Protection Agency have been working with ATI to conduct cleanup and create a remediation plan, but many in the community have been in the dark about the issue, so local civic leaders organized the public meeting in order to share information and hopefully get more specifics about how bad the incident really was, and what’s being done to address it.
ATI informed their employees that “there is a move afoot to force closure of the Malvern sawmill” in a memo they released Thursday morning, and that “it will be necessary to pause manufacturing operations a the Malvern sawmill” effective Jan. 7, after which they will evaluate their options “and determine whether local residents and government officials desire the 180+ direct jobs and $12 million annual payroll that the facility brings.”
Several ATI employees showed up to the meeting and implored the community to “please give us a chance” to clean up the mess.
“We all have a family, and we all have a job to do, and we are trying our best to clean up whatever situation it is,” the employee said. “But we need some help, and we’re just asking y’all to give us a chance.”
Unfortunately, no upper management or officials from the company attend the meeting, opting to put the pressure on the affected employees, instead.
“If you value your job, and appreciate the contribution that ATI makes to the economy of Hot Spring County, I urge you to speak up in our defense and contact your local political leaders,” as stated in the memo ATI employees received with their paychecks Thursday morning.
Local civic leaders Marion Gibson and Danna Carver were instrumental in organizing the event and inviting all relevant officials to the meeting, in hopes that they could shed more light on the situation and give the community assurances that everything possible was being done to clean up any pollutants.
Officials attending included individuals from the HSC Dept. of Emergency Management, Ark. Dept. of Agriculture, Game and Fish Commission, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association, local JPs and Aldermen, local law enforcement, Mayor Brenda Weldon, Sen. Alan Clark, and Rep. Rick McClure.
Noticeably absent were any officials from ADEQ or EPA, which caused frustration among the group because the two absent agencies are the only ones who can provide the answers, and the action, that the community sorely needs right now.
Randy Greathouse, director of the HSC Dept. of Emergency Management, was the first official who offered what information he could about his office’s knowledge and involvement in the incident response. Greathouse shared that he first became aware of an issue with the water when nearby landowner Kenny Farber called his office on Aug. 29.
Greathouse contacted ADEQ Aug. 30 and received a call from another landowner further downstream shortly thereafter. Concerns quickly grew as they realized there was a serious problem unfolding that would need greater attention, and he activated an incident report on Sept. 12 that subsequently alerted all relevant state agencies of the emerging issue.
“We’re working as hard as we can, we’ve done everything we can possibly do,” Greathouse said, explaining that officials at the local level have pushed their concerns up the chain of command, where it now falls to ADEQ to ensure that the company determined to be the responsible party is doing everything they can do, as well.
ADEQ’s Division of Environmental Quality, Office of Water Quality, took the lead investigating the report and ultimately determined that an active discharge from the ATI sawmill released an abundance of hydraulic fluid into the ditch. This contaminant made its way downstream in the flow of water and has severely impacted the environment and local livestock.
Under instruction from the EPA, ATI hired an environmental consulting firm out of Little Rock, ECCI, to manage the emergency response. They’ve contracted TAS Environmental Services to conduct the cleanup. TAS has been placing absorbent booms and pads in the ditch and waterway and using other cleanup methods for over three months now, but recents visits to the contaminated area still show obvious signs of contamination.
