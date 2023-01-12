The HSC Quorum Court held their January meeting Tuesday evening at the HSC Courthouse. Several items of regular business were discussed, as well as the most recent updates about an environmental incident that took place at the Anthony Timberlands sawmill.
The first item up on the agenda was Bill #22-71 was an ordinance seeking to appropriate $24,287 from Coronavirus Relief funds to establish another voting center in the western end of the county.
The funds will cover expenses for the purchase of election hardware, including a DS200 Precinct Scanner; ExpressVote Ballot Marking Devices (BMD) with Terminal, Kiosk and Printer; ExpressPoll Tablet with Barcode Scanning and Signature Capture Capabilities; election services including equipment installation, one-year hardware and software warranty, shipping and handling; and post-warranty license, maintenance and support fees.
Things got heated for a minute when District 4 JP Darrin Hardy voice the opinion that spending the money to open another voting center was a needless and wasteful expense, saying that there were only a few miles between the existing voting centers in the area in question and not enough voters to justify the expense.
District 11 JP Mike Fletcher, who represents the Bonnerdale area that would directly benefit from the new voting center, responded by saying that his constituents had expressed the need to open back up another voting center out there because that area is a long ways out, and the people who used to vote at Oma Church in Bonnerdale now have to travel a winding route to the Point Cedar area to vote at Valley Church, and many elderly voters have difficulty making that drive.
“And you’re talking about the cost of it—what is the cost of a person’s right to vote?” Fletcher asked rhetorically. “It’s their right, and they shouldn’t have to drive 15 miles one way to vote...I would appreciate you all giving a good vote on this because it’s a very important...issue for the people of the western end of Hot Spring County, thank you.”
Hardy started to respond that the route from Oma to Point Cedar was 15 miles one way, not round trip, and he and Fletcher went back and forth a bit before the vote. All JPs present voted for the motion except Hardy. JPs Gerald Black and Mike Scarbrough were not in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.
The Court also approved Proposed Resolution #22-07 reappointing Ms. Dottie Tarlton to the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library Board. Tarlton’s first term concluded Dec. 31, 2022. Her second term in office will span Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023.
“Ms. Tarlton is a valuable asset to the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library Board and would like to continue her service,” as stated in the resolution. Library Director, Clare Graham, sent a personal appeal for the Court’s consideration, requesting Tarlton’s reappointment on behalf of the Board.
Several elected officials gave brief reports on their progress since the start of the new year and new terms of office. Newly elected County Tax Collector, Sheri Oden, said the transition of power is going well in her office, and the three women who were previously assigned to that office and she are all working very well together. Similar sentiments were given by County Treasurer, Glorie Thornton; County Assessor, Blake Riggan; and County Clerk, Patty Griggs.
Newly elected HSC Sheriff, Scott Finkbeiner, told the attendees that the first few days of his administration have “been a whirlwind” of trying to get offices set up, get deputies and new employees trained and outfitted, and get the detention center back up and running.
Read the full story in Thursday's Jan. 12 newspaper edition.